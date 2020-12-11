Menu
2016 Ford Transit

88,000 KM

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Wagon H.D.350 full length High Roof 15 PASS $29,800 Financed!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6329451
  • Stock #: SCV5108
  • VIN: 1FBAX2XM6GKA35021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5108
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONLY $29,800 FINANCED! *** WOW!! BIG, HEAVY DUTY 350 15 PASSENGER PEOPLE MOVER!!! THIS IS A RARE FIND .....AND HIGH-ROOF MODEL!!! *** TOW PACKAGE + REMOTE START!! *** POWER SEAT + BACKUP CAMERA!!! *** LOW MILEAGE!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-489-4494
