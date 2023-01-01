$24,991+ tax & licensing
204-509-0008
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10381593
- Stock #: P1362
- VIN: NM0LS7H73G1254434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 176,213 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
***COMING SOON, COMING SOON, COMING SOON****2016 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT CARGO, AUTOMATIC, AC, ABS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, EQUIPPED WITH DIVIDER, SHELVING AND DUAL LOCKS LADDER RACK ($3,500 VALUE). WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS, ENGINE OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
