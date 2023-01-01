Menu
2016 Ford Transit Connect

176,213 KM

Details Description

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2016 Ford Transit Connect

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XL

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

176,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381593
  • Stock #: P1362
  • VIN: NM0LS7H73G1254434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 176,213 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

***COMING SOON, COMING SOON, COMING SOON****2016 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT CARGO, AUTOMATIC, AC, ABS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, EQUIPPED WITH DIVIDER, SHELVING AND DUAL LOCKS LADDER RACK ($3,500 VALUE). WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS, ENGINE OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

