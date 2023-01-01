2016 Ford Transit Connect

$24,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 2 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10381593

10381593 Stock #: P1362

P1362 VIN: NM0LS7H73G1254434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 3-door

Mileage 176,213 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.