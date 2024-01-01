Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a luxurious and spacious SUV thats ready for adventure? Look no further than this stunning 2016 GMC Acadia Denali, now available at Westside Sales. This Pearl Red beauty boasts a sleek exterior with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, making it a head-turner on the road. Step inside and be greeted by plush black leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. This Acadia Denali is packed with convenience features like power everything, a sunroof, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. With its impressive 167,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to embark on countless new adventures with you.</p><p>Get ready to experience comfort and versatility in this GMC Acadia Denali. The spacious cabin offers ample legroom for passengers in all rows, while the folding rear seats allow for convenient cargo space for all your needs. Enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your loved ones secure on the road. The Denali trim level provides a touch of luxury, complete with signature styling cues and advanced technology that will elevate your driving experience.</p><p>With its powerful performance, sophisticated interior, and convenient features, this 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. Visit Westside Sales today to see this beauty in person and experience it for yourself!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort in all seasons with heated front and rear seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Keep your hands warm and cozy, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the open-air feel of a sunroof.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with every drive.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2016 GMC Acadia

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Acadia

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
11955789

2016 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1732574722
  2. 1732574724
  3. 1732574719
  4. 1732574717
  5. 1732574724
  6. 1732574724
  7. 1732574724
  8. 1732574723
  9. 1732574723
  10. 1732574718
  11. 1732574720
  12. 1732574720
  13. 1732574721
  14. 1732574717
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVTKD7GJ290208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10978.0
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and spacious SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this stunning 2016 GMC Acadia Denali, now available at Westside Sales. This Pearl Red beauty boasts a sleek exterior with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, making it a head-turner on the road. Step inside and be greeted by plush black leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. This Acadia Denali is packed with convenience features like power everything, a sunroof, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. With its impressive 167,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to embark on countless new adventures with you.

Get ready to experience comfort and versatility in this GMC Acadia Denali. The spacious cabin offers ample legroom for passengers in all rows, while the folding rear seats allow for convenient cargo space for all your needs. Enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your loved ones secure on the road. The Denali trim level provides a touch of luxury, complete with signature styling cues and advanced technology that will elevate your driving experience.

With its powerful performance, sophisticated interior, and convenient features, this 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. Visit Westside Sales today to see this beauty in person and experience it for yourself!

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  1. Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort in all seasons with heated front and rear seats.
  2. Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and cozy, even on the coldest days.
  3. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the open-air feel of a sunroof.
  4. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
  5. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with every drive.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT 158,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Escape SEL 131,000 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT 114,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Acadia