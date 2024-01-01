$16,950+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
Denali
2016 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10978.0
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and spacious SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this stunning 2016 GMC Acadia Denali, now available at Westside Sales. This Pearl Red beauty boasts a sleek exterior with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, making it a head-turner on the road. Step inside and be greeted by plush black leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. This Acadia Denali is packed with convenience features like power everything, a sunroof, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. With its impressive 167,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to embark on countless new adventures with you.
Get ready to experience comfort and versatility in this GMC Acadia Denali. The spacious cabin offers ample legroom for passengers in all rows, while the folding rear seats allow for convenient cargo space for all your needs. Enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your loved ones secure on the road. The Denali trim level provides a touch of luxury, complete with signature styling cues and advanced technology that will elevate your driving experience.
With its powerful performance, sophisticated interior, and convenient features, this 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. Visit Westside Sales today to see this beauty in person and experience it for yourself!
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort in all seasons with heated front and rear seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and cozy, even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the open-air feel of a sunroof.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with every drive.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793