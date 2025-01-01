Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 GMC ACADIA SLT-1 AWD 189,000 km - 1 Owner - CLEAN TITLE 3.6 L V6. - TOW PACKAGE New Safety certification 4 Brand new TIRES Options are non stop on this 7 Passenger Dual Sunroof Leather FORWARD COLLISION WARNING!! Navigation Back up camera Heated and cooled seats Captain chairs Bluetooth steering controls 20 Rims Power hatch REMOTE START Every possible option on this SUV SALE PRICED AT $16,988 Can be viewed 7 days a week

2016 GMC Acadia

189,604 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT-1

Watch This Vehicle
13164578

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT-1

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 13164578
  2. 13164578
  3. 13164578
  4. 13164578
  5. 13164578
  6. 13164578
  7. 13164578
  8. 13164578
  9. 13164578
  10. 13164578
  11. 13164578
  12. 13164578
  13. 13164578
  14. 13164578
  15. 13164578
  16. 13164578
  17. 13164578
  18. 13164578
  19. 13164578
  20. 13164578
  21. 13164578
  22. 13164578
  23. 13164578
  24. 13164578
  25. 13164578
  26. 13164578
  27. 13164578
  28. 13164578
  29. 13164578
  30. 13164578
  31. 13164578
  32. 13164578
  33. 13164578
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,604KM
VIN 1GKKVRKD7GJ160495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,604 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC ACADIA SLT-1 AWD



189,000 km - 1 Owner - CLEAN TITLE



3.6 L V6. - TOW PACKAGE



New Safety certification

4 Brand new TIRES



Options are non stop on this



7 Passenger

Dual Sunroof

Leather

FORWARD COLLISION WARNING!!

Navigation

Back up camera

Heated and cooled seats

Captain chairs

Bluetooth steering controls

20 Rims

Power hatch

REMOTE START



Every possible option on this SUV



SALE PRICED AT $16,988



Can be viewed 7 days a week

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Headphone jacks: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Rear audio: volume control
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: captains chairs
Interior accents: aluminum
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Body side moldings: body-color
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row headrests: 2
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Cross traffic alert: rear
Window trim: silver
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Alternator: 170 amps
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rails: silver
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Third row seat folding: flat / split
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Front airbags: center / dual
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / fixed
Cupholders: 10 / front / rear
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / lumbar / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI HIGHLINE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI HIGHLINE 188,838 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 119,262 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 87,455 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2016 GMC Acadia