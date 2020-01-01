Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,524KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4506366
  • Stock #: P9451
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE3XG1346045
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This GMC Canyon has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*These Packages Will Make Your GMC Canyon 4WD SLE the Envy of Onlookers*Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.), Tires, P255/65R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) spare, steel wheel.), Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Theft-deterrent system, immobilization, Tailgate, locking, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate handle, Black, Steering, electric power-assist, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

