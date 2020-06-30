2016 GMC Canyon

+ taxes & licensing
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 62,350, One Owner Local Manitoba Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Radio,Automatic Climate Control,Sliding Rear Window,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Automatic 4x4,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),Summit White Exterior Paint,Jet Black Cloth Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Front & Rear Leveling Kit,Duratrac Off-Road Tires,Paint to Match Bed Cap,Back Up Camera.
