2016 GMC Canyon

62,350 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
SLE 4x4 Crew Cab | Paint to Match Bed Cap | Leveling Kit

SLE 4x4 Crew Cab | Paint to Match Bed Cap | Leveling Kit

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  • Listing ID: 5348564
  • Stock #: 206881
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE33G1127881

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 62,350, One Owner Local Manitoba Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Radio,Automatic Climate Control,Sliding Rear Window,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Automatic 4x4,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),Summit White Exterior Paint,Jet Black Cloth Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Front & Rear Leveling Kit,Duratrac Off-Road Tires,Paint to Match Bed Cap,Back Up Camera.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

