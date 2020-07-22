Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

95,529 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab | Touchscreen Nav | Bose Audio

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab | Touchscreen Nav | Bose Audio

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5474294
  • Stock #: 203531
  • VIN: 1GTG6DE37G1102410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,529 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle, 95,529 KM's, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Automatic Climate Control,Sliding Rear Window,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Automatic 4x4,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),18" Polished Aluminium Wheels,Satin Steel Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Cloth Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Duratrac Off-Road Tires,Side Assist Steps,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

