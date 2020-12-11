Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

82,000 KM

Details Description

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

$31,800 Financed! All-Terrain Crew w/ Nav & Htd Lthr !!

2016 GMC Canyon

$31,800 Financed! All-Terrain Crew w/ Nav & Htd Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6366584
  • Stock #: GT5088
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE38G1256134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONLY $31,800 FINANCED! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! *** ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE!!! *** Perfect claims-free / collision-free Carfax history......Tonneau Cover included......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Deep Tinted Tindows......Powder-Coated Step Bars......Colour-Match Package (Grille, Bumpers, Handles & Mirrors)......LED Strip Headlights......Full Crew Cab Seating......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......3.6L V6 Engine......Navigation Package......Factory Remote Start......Rear View Camera......Easy Step Rear Bumper......Sliding Rear Window......Multi-Stage Heated Seats......Leather Trimmed Seats......Projection Android Auto / Apple CarPlay......Automatic Climate Control......Hill Descent Control......Automatic Dusk-Sensing Headlights......Fog Lights......Touchscreen Multimedia System......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Tow Package w/ Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......and optional gloss black American Racing Wheels with TerraTrac All-Terrain Tires (pictured)!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.


Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and floor mats. JUST 82,000 KMS!! On sale for $32,600 cash or NOW SAVE $800.00 with dealer arranged financing, reduced to ONLY $31,800!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)


In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM


Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).


Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

