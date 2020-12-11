2016 GMC Canyon

+ taxes & licensing
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** ONLY $31,800 FINANCED! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! *** ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE!!! *** Perfect claims-free / collision-free Carfax history......Tonneau Cover included......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Deep Tinted Tindows......Powder-Coated Step Bars......Colour-Match Package (Grille, Bumpers, Handles & Mirrors)......LED Strip Headlights......Full Crew Cab Seating......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......3.6L V6 Engine......Navigation Package......Factory Remote Start......Rear View Camera......Easy Step Rear Bumper......Sliding Rear Window......Multi-Stage Heated Seats......Leather Trimmed Seats......Projection Android Auto / Apple CarPlay......Automatic Climate Control......Hill Descent Control......Automatic Dusk-Sensing Headlights......Fog Lights......Touchscreen Multimedia System......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Tow Package w/ Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......and optional gloss black American Racing Wheels with TerraTrac All-Terrain Tires (pictured)!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
