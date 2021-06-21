Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

172,296 KM

Details Description Features

$26,962

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

4WD SLE All Terrain Pkg | Crew Cab | 4WD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

172,296KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Canyon SLE1 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Grey

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Remote Start, 4WD, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, All Terrain Package, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Radio: AM/FM Stereo 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear-Sliding Window, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, SLE Convenience Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Audio system
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink
AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB ports and auxiliary jack
hands-free smartphone integration
voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

