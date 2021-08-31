2016 GMC Canyon

$37,957 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 7 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7722568

7722568 Stock #: F484UM

F484UM VIN: 1GTG6DE36G1295407

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,748 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.