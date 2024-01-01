$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - 5.3L - KODIAK EDITION
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Used
267,583KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8GG295893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 267,583 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
