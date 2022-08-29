Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,455

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SLE

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

104,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9187261
  • Stock #: F4RCX4
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC4GG317971

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4RCX4
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour (Replaced by (B85) mouldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Bumper, front chrome lower
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

