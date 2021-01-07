Menu
2016 GMC Terrain

158,250 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 GMC Terrain

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6622382
  • VIN: 2GKALNEK3G6313665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 158,250 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES; ACURA, AUDI A4, BMW, CHEVROLET, MASERATI, HONDA, JEEP, DODGE, VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, PASSAT, TOYOTA, FORD, RANGE ROVER, AND MUCH MORE.

2016 GMC TERRAIN SLE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 158,250kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated cloth seating, back up camera, rear sensors, big touch screen, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $12,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

