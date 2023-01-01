$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain
SLE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2016 GMC Terrain SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 17" x 7.0" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (RTN) 4 - 17" x 7.0" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft deterrent system, and Suspension, Soft Ride. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
