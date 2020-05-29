Menu
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

2016 GMC Yukon

Location

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5116040
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Just off lease hard to find a 9 passenger 2016 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4x4 with 85,000 km 5.3 v8 auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm back up camera, trailer tow package, power pedal control balance of GM powertrain warranty remaining. $38900 Hard to find 9 passenger We offer Bank financing and leasing. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca

