$34,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659
2016 GMC Yukon XL
SLT LOADED 4X4 *B.UP CAM* *LEATHER*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9070627
- VIN: 1GKS2GKCXGR471960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 234,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2016 GMC YUKON XL SLT LOADED 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 234,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), HEATED LEATHER SEATING FRONT AND BACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AC/COOLED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $34,999+ taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
This vehicle comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 year/12 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.