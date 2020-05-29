Menu
Account
Sign In
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoQuest Auto Sales

204-253-2886

Contact Seller
2016 Harley Davidson XG750

2016 Harley Davidson XG750

Street Bike

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Harley Davidson XG750

Street Bike

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

  1. 5172461
  2. 5172461
  3. 5172461
  4. 5172461
  5. 5172461
  6. 5172461
  7. 5172461
  8. 5172461
  9. 5172461
  10. 5172461
  11. 5172461
  12. 5172461
  13. 5172461
  14. 5172461
  15. 5172461
  16. 5172461
  17. 5172461
Contact Seller

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5172461
  • VIN: 5HD4NBBA5GC504645
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline

LIKE NEW! ONLY 138 KMS!, BARELY RIDDEN! 2016 Harley Davidson XG750 Street Bike. 750 CC, V2 4 Stroke with Aftermarket Slip-on Muffler ONLY 138 kms! $7 800 plus PST/GST.Dealer #0135. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Additional Features
  • Motor type : 4 Stroke
  • Cooling system : Liquid
  • Engine size (CC) : 750

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoQuest Auto Sales

2021 Stealth 7' x 12...
 0 KM
$8,588 + tax & lic
2020 Stealth 7' x 23...
 0 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2021 Stealth Nomad
 0 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

Call Dealer

204-253-XXXX

(click to show)

204-253-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory