204-253-2886
205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
LIKE NEW! ONLY 138 KMS!, BARELY RIDDEN! 2016 Harley Davidson XG750 Street Bike. 750 CC, V2 4 Stroke with Aftermarket Slip-on Muffler ONLY 138 kms! $7 800 plus PST/GST.Dealer #0135. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!
