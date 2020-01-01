2016 Highland Ridge RV Open Range Ultra Lite

Finance for only $45.45 weekly OAC*. Free storage till Spring 2020**! No Payments for 90 days* Delivery Available!





This 2016 HIGHLAND RIDGE OPEN RANGE ULTRA LITE 2710RL travel trailer is in impressive condition and can be towed by your half ton with 5565lb dry weight! With a rear living space design, it is capable of sleeping 6 people, this camper offers a convertible dinette, convertible couch, two king chairs and queen master bed. TV entertainment to main area, full kitchen appliances; including 3 burner range. The sink is desirably located on a full kitchen island.

Equipped with a full stand up shower, toilet and sink, this easily accessible bathroom with entry from the cabin. The master suite can be accessed from the cabin or secondary entry door.

Power Awning, fiberglass sides, and an outdoor stereo really finish off this unit. Power tongue jack and manual leveling jacks.

Specs:

27' Camper Trailer (31.5 over all)

5565 lbs dry weight

7400 lbs GVWR

795 lb hitch weight

1 Power Slide

Power Awning

Manual leveling jacks

Max Sleeping Count - 6

1 convertible dinette

1 convertible couch

1 queen master

0 bunks

13500 BTU A/C Unit

30000 BTU Heater

6 gallon Propane/Electric Hot Water Tank

Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems!

We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.

Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

* based on a 60 month term and 204 month amortization at 4.99%. Approximate cost of borrowing $6704.12, on approved credit. Deferred payments on approved credit.

** Free storage till Spring 2020 based on full asking price.

