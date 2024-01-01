Menu
Step into the drivers seat of this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda Civic EX, cherished by its local owner. Beyond its flawless exterior lies the heart of the ultimate economy car experience. Enjoy exceptional fuel efficiency that keeps your journeys efficient and wallet-friendly, while advanced technology features enhance every ride. From its sleek design to its renowned reliability, this Civic embodies the essence of economical yet stylish driving. - 7 colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface - Dual-Zone Automatic climate control with air-filtration system - HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth® wireless mobile phone interface2 - Multi-angle rearview camera with Dynamic Guidelines - Remote engine starter - Speed-sensing, variable intermittent windshield wipers - Heated Front Seats - 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 8 speakers - Display Audio System with Hondalink - Apple Carplay and Android Auto Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2016 Honda Civic

64,281 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Honda Civic

EX

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

64,281KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F71GH016734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the driver's seat of this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda Civic EX, cherished by its local owner. Beyond its flawless exterior lies the heart of the ultimate economy car experience. Enjoy exceptional fuel efficiency that keeps your journeys efficient and wallet-friendly, while advanced technology features enhance every ride. From its sleek design to its renowned reliability, this Civic embodies the essence of economical yet stylish driving.
- 7" colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface
- Dual-Zone Automatic climate control with air-filtration system
- HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth® wireless mobile phone interface2
- Multi-angle rearview camera with Dynamic Guidelines
- Remote engine starter
- Speed-sensing, variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Heated Front Seats
- 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 8 speakers
- Display Audio System with Hondalink
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4.68 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
SMS text message function
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driv...

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
MP3/WMA playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2016 Honda Civic