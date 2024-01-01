$21,789+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$21,789
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the driver's seat of this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda Civic EX, cherished by its local owner. Beyond its flawless exterior lies the heart of the ultimate economy car experience. Enjoy exceptional fuel efficiency that keeps your journeys efficient and wallet-friendly, while advanced technology features enhance every ride. From its sleek design to its renowned reliability, this Civic embodies the essence of economical yet stylish driving.
- 7" colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface
- Dual-Zone Automatic climate control with air-filtration system
- HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth® wireless mobile phone interface2
- Multi-angle rearview camera with Dynamic Guidelines
- Remote engine starter
- Speed-sensing, variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Heated Front Seats
- 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 8 speakers
- Display Audio System with Hondalink
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
