<p>Comes loaded with options like ALLOY WHEELS // BACK-UP CAMERA // BLUETOOTH // APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY // ADAPTIVECRUISE CONTROL WITH LANE ASSIST // FRONT DRIVER & PASSENGER HEATED SEATS // KEYLESS ENTRY// REMOTE STARTER // SUNROOF/MOONROOF//LANE ASSIST // COLLISION MITIGATION BRAKING SYSTEM // ECONOMY DRIVING MODE </p><p></p><p>Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.</p><p></p><p>Apply for financing at our website at https://famousmotors.ca/forms/finance</p><p></p><p>All our vehicles are sold with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & a Fresh Oil Change!</p><p></p><p>For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044</p>

2016 Honda Civic

102,500 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

102,500KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F42GH102375

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,500 KM

Comes loaded with options like ALLOY WHEELS // BACK-UP CAMERA // BLUETOOTH // APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY // ADAPTIVECRUISE CONTROL WITH LANE ASSIST // FRONT DRIVER & PASSENGER HEATED SEATS // KEYLESS ENTRY// REMOTE STARTER // SUNROOF/MOONROOF//LANE ASSIST // COLLISION MITIGATION BRAKING SYSTEM // ECONOMY DRIVING MODE

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

Apply for financing at our website at https://famousmotors.ca/forms/finance

All our vehicles are sold with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & a Fresh Oil Change!

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2016 Honda Civic