2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T
Location
Famous Motors
1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-222-1400
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes loaded with options like ALLOY WHEELS // BACK-UP CAMERA // BLUETOOTH // APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY // ADAPTIVECRUISE CONTROL WITH LANE ASSIST // FRONT DRIVER & PASSENGER HEATED SEATS // KEYLESS ENTRY// REMOTE STARTER // SUNROOF/MOONROOF//LANE ASSIST // COLLISION MITIGATION BRAKING SYSTEM // ECONOMY DRIVING MODE
