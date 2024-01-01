Menu
DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2016 Honda Civic

117,038 KM

Details Description

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX 4dr Sedan CVT

2016 Honda Civic

EX 4dr Sedan CVT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,038KM
VIN 2HGFC2F77GH021663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2016 Honda Civic