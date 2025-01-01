$20,447+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$20,447
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Collision Free Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T. As we approach mid-2025, this vehicle still stands out with its modern features and reliable performance.
Key Highlights:
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth continuously variable transmission
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Spacious interior with heated front seats
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation
- Sleek Lunar Silver Metallic exterior
At MINI Winnipeg, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the enduring quality of this Honda Civic for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodbmw.ca or contact us directly to explore your options and start your journey with this remarkable sedan.
Vehicle Features
