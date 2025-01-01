Menu
Local, Collision Free Trade! Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T. As we approach mid-2025, this vehicle still stands out with its modern features and reliable performance. Key Highlights: - Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine - Smooth continuously variable transmission - Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Spacious interior with heated front seats - Advanced safety features including collision mitigation - Sleek Lunar Silver Metallic exterior At MINI Winnipeg, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the enduring quality of this Honda Civic for yourself.

2016 Honda Civic

95,593 KM

$20,447

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise

12623253

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$20,447

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,593KM
VIN 2HGFC1F47GH105823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Collision Free Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T. As we approach mid-2025, this vehicle still stands out with its modern features and reliable performance.

Key Highlights:
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth continuously variable transmission
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Spacious interior with heated front seats
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation
- Sleek Lunar Silver Metallic exterior

At MINI Winnipeg, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the enduring quality of this Honda Civic for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodbmw.ca or contact us directly to explore your options and start your journey with this remarkable sedan.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
SMS text message function
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
MP3/WMA playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$20,447

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2016 Honda Civic