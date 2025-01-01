Menu
2016 Honda Civic

100,302 KM

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring | Local Trade | Low KMS

12928028

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring | Local Trade | Low KMS

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,302KM
VIN 2HGFC1F93GH109203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

