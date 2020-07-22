Menu
2016 Honda Civic

41,123 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents - One Owner - Local

2016 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents - One Owner - Local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  Listing ID: 5399447
  Stock #: F39EAE
  VIN: 2HGFC2E50GH031192
Sale Price

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F39EAE
  • Mileage 41,123 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner - Local - Accidents - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Back-Up Cam - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Manual Transmission - This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.

We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
MP3/WMA playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

