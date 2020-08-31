Menu
2016 Honda Civic

38,651 KM

Details Description Features

$17,298

+ tax & licensing
$17,298

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX *Always Owned In MB!*

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX *Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$17,298

+ taxes & licensing

38,651KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5742867
  Stock #: 16HC22409
  VIN: 2HGFC2F79GH022409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16HC22409
  • Mileage 38,651 KM

Vehicle Description

*1 owner local trade, always owned in Manitoba! Features include backup camera, heated front seats, sunroof and lots more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

