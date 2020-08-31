60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Smart Device Integration
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Collision Mitigation Braking System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Generic Sun/Moonroof
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Passenger Seat
Requires Subscription
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driv...
