Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

47,740 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

47,740KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781672
  • Stock #: P9461A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F48GH107760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
glove box
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Smart Device Integration
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Collision Mitigation Braking System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Generic Sun/Moonroof
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Passenger Seat
Requires Subscription
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2014 Audi A4 Komfort
 102,852 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 59,821 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 5,215 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory