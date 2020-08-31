Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Window grid antenna Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel glove box Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Transmission: Continuously Variable Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Chrome Side Windows Trim Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Lane Keeping Assist Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 46.9 L Fuel Tank Smart Device Integration Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Collision Mitigation Braking System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Generic Sun/Moonroof 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos Passenger Seat Requires Subscription Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driv...

