2016 Honda Civic White LX Black/Gray Cloth, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 7229 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada One Owner
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
