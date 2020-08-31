Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

65,011 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX Locally Owned - One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX Locally Owned - One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

65,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5816013
  • Stock #: F3M953
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52GH034335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3M953
  • Mileage 65,011 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civic White LX Black/Gray Cloth, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 7229 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada One Owner


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
MP3/WMA playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 98,492 KM
$19,448 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue SL...
 121,120 KM
$12,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX-...
 33,121 KM
$20,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory