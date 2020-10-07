Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

47,342 KM

Details Description Features

$17,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,986

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5938161
  3. 5938161
  4. 5938161
  5. 5938161
  6. 5938161
  7. 5938161
  8. 5938161
  9. 5938161
  10. 5938161
  11. 5938161
  12. 5938161
  13. 5938161
  14. 5938161
  15. 5938161
  16. 5938161
  17. 5938161
  18. 5938161
  19. 5938161
  20. 5938161
  21. 5938161
  22. 5938161
  23. 5938161
  24. 5938161
Contact Seller

$17,986

+ taxes & licensing

47,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5938161
  • Stock #: F3MM6K
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B45GH425630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3MM6K
  • Mileage 47,342 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2015 Toyota Yaris LE
 62,726 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 22,803 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 37,653 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory