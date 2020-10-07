Menu
2016 Honda Civic

50,517 KM

Details Description Features

$19,996

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Touring Leather - Navi - Local - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Leather - Navi - Local - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

50,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084657
  • Stock #: F3NVGK
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99GH113014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,517 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civic White Touring Black/Gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

