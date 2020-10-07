+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
2016 Honda Civic White Touring Black/Gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
