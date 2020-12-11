+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
This Local Trade 2016 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission. It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!
Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8