Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

51,065 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX LOCAL | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX LOCAL | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 6324948
  2. 6324948
  3. 6324948
  4. 6324948
  5. 6324948
  6. 6324948
  7. 6324948
  8. 6324948
  9. 6324948
  10. 6324948
  11. 6324948
  12. 6324948
  13. 6324948
  14. 6324948
  15. 6324948
  16. 6324948
  17. 6324948
  18. 6324948
  19. 6324948
  20. 6324948
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6324948
  • Stock #: F3PE6N
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56GH026822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,065 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission. It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2005 Chevrolet Impal...
 287,478 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 19,796 KM
$25,979 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus Tita...
 49,911 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory