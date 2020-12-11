Menu
2016 Honda Civic

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,799

+ tax & licensing
$19,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale

$19,799

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6334301
  • Stock #: F3R9DA
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99GH110727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R9DA
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 9292 kilometers below market average!

2016 Honda Civic Touring 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Black

Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Button Start, Black Leather, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

