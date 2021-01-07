Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

81,150 KM

Details Description Features

$16,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | SUNROOF | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | SUNROOF | CARPLAY

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

81,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539509
  • Stock #: F3UBPE
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F76GH026949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,150 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.


It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Back up camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 81,150 KM
$16,550 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 143,326 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 33,700 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory