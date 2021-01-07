Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Block Heater Rain sensor wipers Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.