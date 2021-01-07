Menu
2016 Honda Civic

89,550 KM

Details Description Features

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T sunroof HTD SEAT adapt cruise REAR CAM 1owner

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T sunroof HTD SEAT adapt cruise REAR CAM 1owner

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

89,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6590953
  Stock #: 105870
  VIN: 2HGFC1F45GH105870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 105870
  • Mileage 89,550 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-T Sunroof Rear Cam Push Start Bluetooth Htd Seat Side Cam Push Start We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

