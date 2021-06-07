Menu
2016 Honda Civic

105,067 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Sedan TOURING LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,067KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7201997
  • Stock #: 1165
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93GH101165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1165
  • Mileage 105,067 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CIVIC TOURING

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUN ROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HD RADIO, ONSTAR, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, HEATED MIRRORS, ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF, AIR BAG, HEATED MIRRORS YES, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SPOILER, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL - AC, POWER MIRRORS YES, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, FLOOR MATS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

