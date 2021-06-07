Menu
2016 Honda Civic

74,040 KM

Details Description Features

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T TURBO | SUNROOF |

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T TURBO | SUNROOF |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

74,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7214159
  • Stock #: F4236E
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F49GH105189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4236E
  • Mileage 74,040 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan w/Honda Sensing is powered by a 1.5L I4 DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Honda Civic has No Reported Accidents!

Honda Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
SMS text message function
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
MP3/WMA playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

