Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

90,111 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,111KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7214162
  • Stock #: F42JAM
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F72GH035437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42JAM
  • Mileage 90,111 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2019 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 18,840 KM
$33,770 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 45,107 KM
$23,440 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Tou...
 44,362 KM
$26,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory