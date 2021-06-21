$16,988 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7423583

7423583 Stock #: F44BK4

F44BK4 VIN: 2HGFC2F77GH019055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,548 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Telematics Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos MP3/WMA playback capability Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver

