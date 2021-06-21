Menu
2016 Honda Civic

62,548 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

EX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

62,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7423583
  • Stock #: F44BK4
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77GH019055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,548 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
MP3/WMA playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

