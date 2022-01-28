$20,848+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-667-9993
2016 Honda Civic
EX | Local Lease Return | Honda Sensing | Remote Start | Sunroof | Rearview Camera |
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$20,848
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8187027
- Stock #: F4AMGJ
- VIN: 2HGFC2F8XGH000198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease Return! One Owner! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Lane Keeping Assist System
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Road Departure Mitigation
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Factory Remote Start
Power Adjustable Sunroof
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.