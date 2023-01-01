$16,595+ tax & licensing
$16,595
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan 4dr CVT LX
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$16,595
+ taxes & licensing
87,536KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539170
- Stock #: 22U9G57A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH037987
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 87,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Cloth.
2016 Honda Civic LX FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
MP3 CD Player
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9