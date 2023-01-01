Menu
2016 Honda Civic

87,536 KM

Details Description Features

$16,595

+ tax & licensing
$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT LX

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT LX

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

87,536KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9539170
  • Stock #: 22U9G57A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH037987

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 87,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Cloth.

2016 Honda Civic LX FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
MP3 CD Player
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

