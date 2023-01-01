Menu
2016 Honda Civic

116,935 KM

Details

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

116,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840866
  • Stock #: 23149
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52GH023559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Aegean Blue Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,935 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

