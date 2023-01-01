Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

228,502 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

228,502KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

NICELY LOADED HONDA CR-V EX-L IS HERE! FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL ENGINE, AWD, LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AM FM CD, SUNROOF, CRUISE, CLIMATE CONTROL, ABS, SEATS 5 COMFORTABLY, REAR FOLDING SEATS, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS WHEELS, GOOD TIRES, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME WITH WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $18,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Conversation mirror
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

Rear
3
10
Trunk release
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
Intermittent
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Internet radio app: Pandora
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Camera system: rear multi-view
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Watts: 328
Axle ratio: 5.05
Infotainment: HondaLink
Steering ratio: 15.6
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
maintenance due
power glass
with washer
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
Blind spot safety: camera display
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

