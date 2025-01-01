$19,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10863.0
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, roomy, and ready for anything! This 2016 Honda CR-V delivers comfort and confidence on every drive. With great fuel economy, smooth handling, and plenty of cargo space, it’s the perfect SUV for your daily adventures! Fully loaded with powered heated seats, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth touchscreen radio, with backup camera, sunroof, folding rear seats, power mirrors, cruise control, power locks and windows! Only 139,000 KM on the odometer! This Honda CRV is freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $19,950 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website.
Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
