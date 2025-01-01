Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Reliable, roomy, and ready for anything! This 2016 Honda CR-V delivers comfort and confidence on every drive. With great fuel economy, smooth handling, and plenty of cargo space, it’s the perfect SUV for your daily adventures! Fully loaded with powered heated seats, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth touchscreen radio, with backup camera, sunroof, folding rear seats, power mirrors, cruise control, power locks and windows! Only 139,000<span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> KM on the odometer! This Honda CRV is freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $19,950 plus taxes. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!</span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Apply for financing on our website. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale </span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>DP#9491</span></p>

2016 Honda CR-V

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13146346

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1762372024047
  2. 1762372024507
  3. 1762372024905
  4. 1762372025337
  5. 1762372025794
  6. 1762372026228
  7. 1762372026698
  8. 1762372027110
  9. 1762372027485
  10. 1762372027936
  11. 1762372028352
  12. 1762372028759
  13. 1762372029168
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H56GH100698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10863.0
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliable, roomy, and ready for anything! This 2016 Honda CR-V delivers comfort and confidence on every drive. With great fuel economy, smooth handling, and plenty of cargo space, it’s the perfect SUV for your daily adventures! Fully loaded with powered heated seats, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth touchscreen radio, with backup camera, sunroof, folding rear seats, power mirrors, cruise control, power locks and windows! Only 139,000 KM on the odometer! This Honda CRV is freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $19,950 plus taxes.

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca

Apply for financing on our website.

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale

 

DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda CR-V EX 139,000 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 179,000 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 110,222 KM SOLD

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2016 Honda CR-V