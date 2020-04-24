Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth Connectivity

2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth Connectivity

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,497KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4906944
  • Stock #: 205841
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H30GH112831
Exterior Colour
Alabaster Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Low KM's with 65,497, One Owner Vehicle, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 2.4L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT), One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Econ Mode,Remote Keyless Entry,USB & Auxiliary Input,Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,16" Honda Steel Wheels,Alabaster Silver Metallic Exterior Paint,Black Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Molded Splash Guards,Back Up Camera.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

