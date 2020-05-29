Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,903

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 5099363
  2. 5099363
  3. 5099363
  4. 5099363
  5. 5099363
  6. 5099363
  7. 5099363
  8. 5099363
  9. 5099363
  10. 5099363
  11. 5099363
  12. 5099363
  13. 5099363
  14. 5099363
  15. 5099363
  16. 5099363
  17. 5099363
  18. 5099363
  19. 5099363
  20. 5099363
  21. 5099363
  22. 5099363
  23. 5099363
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$19,903

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,744KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5099363
  • Stock #: F33NEB
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H46GH110395
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black

All Wheel Drive | Keyless Entry | Bluetooth | Cruise Control | Heated Seats | Push Button Start |
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Smart Device Integration
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 11 KM
$20,670 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla CE
 53 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 90 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory