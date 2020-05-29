2016 Honda CR-V

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

CVT Transmission

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Smart Device Integration

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.