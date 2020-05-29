2016 Honda CR-V

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child-Safety Locks
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Front air conditioning
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Automatic Transmission
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Windows
- Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Front Bucket Seats
- Rear bench seats
- Trim
- Leather Wrap Wheel
- Wood Trim Interior
- Additional Features
- Anti-Starter
- Rear View Camera
- CVT Transmission
- Driver Side Airbag
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
- Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
- Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Smart Device Integration
- HDMI Input Jack
- All-Season Front Tire
- All-Season Rear Tire
- Audio Aux Input
- Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
- Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
- Driver Side Adjustable Seat
- Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM -inc: 328-watt
- 7-speakers w/subwoofer
- illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2)
