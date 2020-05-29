Menu
$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,376KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5162999
  • Stock #: F2XXWH
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77GH132707
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Gray
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

-Heated Seats
-Leather Seats
-Back Up Camera
-Bluetooth
-Alloy Wheels
-60/40 Split Rear Seats
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
  • Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Smart Device Integration
  • HDMI Input Jack
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM -inc: 328-watt
  • 7-speakers w/subwoofer
  • illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

