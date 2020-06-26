Menu
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | SUNROOF | LANE WATCH

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | SUNROOF | LANE WATCH

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,648KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5245706
  • Stock #: F387YE
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH116798
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Local Trade 2016 Honda CRV EX AWD is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Lanewatch (right side camera), Sunroof and so much more! It's also equipped with optional accesories like Running boards, Roof rack and crossbars and door visors!


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Smart Device Integration
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

