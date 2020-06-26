2016 Honda CR-V

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

CVT Transmission

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Smart Device Integration

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Audio Aux Input

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

