2016 Honda CR-V

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2016 Honda CRV EX AWD is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Lanewatch (right side camera), Sunroof and so much more! It's also equipped with optional accesories like Running boards, Roof rack and crossbars and door visors!
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
