2016 Honda CR-V

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM HONDA CANADA* ALL-WHEEL DRIVE* Finished in beautiful White Diamond Pearl color and includes heated seats, LCD display with multi-view rear camera, Honda Link infotainment, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, power heated mirrors, remote entry, traction control, ECON mode, alloy wheels, LED lights, fog lamps, All-Wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and more! Honda style and quality at a price that won`t break the bank! Payments start as low as $80 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and free credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4012.85 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
