Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE *WITH REMOTE START*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

SE *WITH REMOTE START*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  1. 5300756
  2. 5300756
  3. 5300756
  4. 5300756
  5. 5300756
  6. 5300756
  7. 5300756
  8. 5300756
  9. 5300756
  10. 5300756
  11. 5300756
  12. 5300756
  13. 5300756
  14. 5300756
  15. 5300756
  16. 5300756
  17. 5300756
  18. 5300756
  19. 5300756
  20. 5300756
  21. 5300756
  22. 5300756
  23. 5300756
  24. 5300756
  25. 5300756
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,009KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5300756
  • Stock #: F37MC8
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H41GH135284
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local Honda lease buy in, and the second driver gets the CompuStar remote system for free! Come down and check this out because CRV never last long!
Heated front seats-Honda Link-the free remote system-alloy wheels-keyless entry with push button start-and more!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2017 Volvo XC60 T5 S...
 28,887 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 35,265 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE...
 109,883 KM
$11,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory