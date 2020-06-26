Menu
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX Sunroof, No accidents, local

2016 Honda CR-V

EX Sunroof, No accidents, local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

  59,264KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5300774
  Stock #: F38NU8
  VIN: 2HKRM4H57GH120054
Exterior Colour
Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colour
Interior
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local - One Owner - No Accidents - Sunroof - Remote Start - LaneWatch - AWD - Push-Start - Back-Up Cam - Bluetooth - And More!
This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Smart Device Integration
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

