2016 Honda CR-V

83,003 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Touring AWD | NAVI | LEATHER

Touring AWD | NAVI | LEATHER

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5687592
  • Stock #: F3BN1N
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H95GL800351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,003 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Lease 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD just came in on trade! It's powered by a 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation, Power liftgate and so much more!


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Power Liftgate
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Memory
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Transmission-CVT

