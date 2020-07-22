2016 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim woodgrain trim Power Options Power Liftgate Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Roof-Sun/Moon Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Trunk-Release-Remote Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Windows-Deep Tinted Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Seat-Memory Wipers-Rain Sensing Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon Transmission-CVT

